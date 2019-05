Sibiu (Romania), May 10 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s populist Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday questioned Europe’s traditional aid-based approach to Africa and called for a new “partnership between equals” in which countries seek “mutual opportunities and benefits”.

Conte made the remarks at an informal summit of European leaders taking place in the central Romanian city of Sibiu, sources in Conte’s office said.

