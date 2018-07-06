European Council chief tells Trump to appreciate US allies

Brussels, July 10 (IANS) European Council chief Donald Tusk on Monday told US President Donald Trump to appreciate his country’s allies as America did not have any one better than Europe.

Speaking ahead of an upcoming NATO summit, Tusk addressed Trump over his recent remarks criticizing members of the alliance for what he sees as insufficient spending on defence.

“I would like to address President Trump directly, who for a long time now has been criticizing Europe almost daily for, in his view, insufficient contributions to the common defence capabilities, and for living off the US,” Tusk was quoted as saying by Efe news.

“Dear President Trump: America does not have, and will not have a better ally than Europe,” he continued, pointing out that Europeans spent more on defence than Russia and as much as China.

Tusk warned the US to “appreciate” its allies and wagered that “after all you don’t have that many”. He also told Europe to spend more on defence as everyone respected allies that were “well-prepared and equipped”.

Tusk’s comments came just hours before Trump was expected to touch down in Brussels ahead of a two-day NATO summit.

Trump meanwhile, before departing for Europe, tweeted: “NATO countries must pay MORE, the US must pay LESS. Very Unfair!”

Among the topics up for discussion at the summit, which kicks off on Wednesday, are the White House’s expectation that other allies start contributing two per cent of their GDP to defence from now until 2024, a target that had been agreed on at a previous summit.

Only eight of the 29 members were currently hitting that spending target.

