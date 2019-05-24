European elections: Brexit party leading in UK

London, May 27 (IANS) The Brexit Party outperformed the ruling Conservative party and opposition Labour party in Britain in the European Parliament elections, the first local results have showed.

The Brexit Party won almost half the votes in the key Leave-voting seat Sunderland on Sunday, nearly twice as many as the second-ranking Labor, Xinhua reported.

The final count for the North East showed that the Brexit Party won two of the three seats in the region.

The results are still very preliminary as vote counting is still underway.

Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage who was leader of the UKIP, is competing with other British parties for the 73 seats in the European parliament.

The vote to elect the new 751-member EU assembly was held in each of the current 28 EU member states between May 23 and May 26, with 427 million eligible voters across the continent.

–IANS

vin/