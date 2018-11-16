European envoys open British-Dutch-French ‘Company’ art expo

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Recreated versions of Indian miniatures in the “Company” style, a style popularized by Indian artists with European patrons, are on view at the Bikaner House here.

The exhibition, titled “The Allure of India: 300 Years of Shared Heritage of Art and Trade — Dutch, French and British East India Companies”, was on Tuesday inaugurated together by British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith, Ambassador of Netherlands Marten van den Berg, and Deputy Counsellor of French Embassy Aruna Adiceam.

British historian-author William Dalrymple also joined the dignitaries at the inauguration.

Curated by art historian Seema Bhalla, whose academic research subject comprised traditional and contemporary miniatures, the show displays 25 works by artists she met during her research, Bhalla told IANS.

The exhibition showcases Indian landscapes like those around the Safdarjung Tomb, Taj Mahal and Humayun’s Tomb, and Indian people including hawkers, basket weavers and ‘kawadiyas’, among others.

The works were commissioned a few years back by Bhalla, who encouraged a handful of artists still practicing this art form, to imitate company paintings in British, Dutch and French museums.

The museums supporting the exhibition are British Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum (London, UK), Mussee Arts Decoratifs, Mussee de la Compagniedes Indes (France) and Rijks Museum (Netherlands).

The initial company paintings were patronized by European staffers and travellers, who made inroads into India during the 17th-20th centuries.

Made by hired Indian artists, who travelled with the patrons, the artworks documented the Indian lands for these patrons just as a camera (which hadn’t been invented till then) would do now.

“They were primarily created so the European masters could take them back home. The reason why they’re not very visible is because they were made for taking back,” Bhalla said.

The exhibition is open for public viewing till November 25.

