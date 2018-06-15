Europeans look down on Central American teams: Tejada

Saransk (Russia), June 21 (IANS) Panama forward Luis Tejada on Thursday said Europeans usually looked down on Central American teams, referring to their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against England.

On Monday, Panama played its first ever World Cup match which ended with a 3-0 defeat to Belgium, reports Efe.

“It is common among Europeans to look down on Central Americans. It has always been like this but we came to this World Cup to learn so that we can come up with another game mentality in the next one,” the 36-year-old said told the press before Sunday’s game.

Tejada, who replaced forward Blas Perez in the 73rd minute of the Belgium clash, added he was “very happy and grateful for the minutes I got to play in the match”.

The Panamanian was confident of improving against England, hoping they would win the match. “We want to win and for that we have to prepare.”

Belgium and England lead Group G with three points each, while Tunisia and Panama have zero points so far.

–IANS

