EU’s Juncker, Tusk congratulate Modi on poll win

Brussels, May 24 (IANS) President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory, a European Union (EU) spokesperson said here Friday.

“President Juncker wishes to congratulate his good friend Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi with whom he enjoys excellent professional and personal relations on his and his party’s victories in the recent concluded Indian general elections,” European Commission deputy spokesperson Mina Andreeva told journalists.

“The EU is looking forward to continuing our engagement with India, the world’s largest democracy and our strategic partner,” she said.

“On behalf of the European Union, we would like to congratulate you warmly for the victory achieved in this year’s general election and the renewed mandate entrusted to you by the Indian people,” Juncker and Tusk said in joint letter to Modi.

“India has once again demonstrated the impressive vitality of its democratic institutions. At a time of uncertainty and challenges to the rules-based international order, the European Union is looking forward to continue deepening our engagement with you and your government,” they said.

“We wish you and your government every success and look forward to continue consolidating our strategic partnership,” they said.

