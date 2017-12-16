Eva Longoria expecting first child

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria is expecting her first child – a boy – with husband Jose Baston.

Longoria, 42, is four months pregnant, her representative told people.com.

The couple began dating in 2013, got married in May 2016 in Mexico in a star-studded party.

Baston, who already has three children from his previous marriage, is the president of Televisa, a US-based media company.

Longoria had previously denied her pregnancy rumours on multiple occasions.

She is best known for her role of Gabrielle Solis on the popular TV series “Desperate Housewives”.

Longoria has also appeared in films like “The Sentinel”, “Over Her Dead Body”, “For Greater Glory”, “Frontera” and “Lowriders”.

