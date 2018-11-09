Eva Longoria to direct ’24-7′

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria Baston will make her feature directorial debut with workplace comedy “24-7”.

She will also produce and star with Kerry Washington in Universal’s comedy, reports variety.com.

Paul Feig is producing with partner Jessie Henderson through their FeigCo Entertainment banner. Longoria Baston is producing through UnbeliEVAble Entertainment as is Washington via her Simpson Street company. UnbeliEVAble’s Ben Spector is also a producer.

Longoria Baston will direct from Sarah Rothschild’s script about a group of women accountants in a firm who band together against a similar male group in order to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.

Longoria Baston recently completed work on live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie, portraying the mother of the title character.

–IANS

sug/dc/vm