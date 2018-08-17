Eva Longoria wants to hit the gym again

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria says she can’t wait to start exercising again.

The star — who gave birth to a boy Santiago Enrique, whom she has with her husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston, two months ago — spoke about it in an interview with HOLA! USA magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I can’t wait to get back to working out. To be almost a year without exercise or serious exercise is very hard. I’m a runner and I haven’t been able to run in so long.

“So I’m looking forward to that, but I’m not in any rush. I’m really enjoying this moment, this postpartum moment of just feeling him and supporting him.”

The 43-year-old actress is loving every minute of motherhood. But they are not thinking about having another child.

“I don’t know who would think of another one after just coming out of labour. Like, who would do this again? This was so hard and painful! No, right now we’re just enjoying this blessing. Can’t get greedy when it comes to your blessings.”

–IANS

