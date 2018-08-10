Eva Longoria’s son was ‘so alert’ when he was born

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria was surprised how “alert” her baby son Santiago was when he was born.

“Well, it’s magical. You are in the hospital, you are a little loopy, a little tired from labour,” Longoria told HELLO! magazine.

“There are a lot of people in the room, doctors and nurses, and then it’s almost like all the noise goes away. It’s just he and I. “He was born so alert! It was like he said, ‘Hey! I know you!’ It’s as if I knew him my whole life,” she said.

The 43-year-old actress is supposed to be going back to work in a few weeks’ time to direct the drama “Grand Hotel” but she is already dreading it because she hates leaving her little one and even misses him when he’s asleep, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“My son will be two and a half months old and I can’t even think about it right now. I enjoy our routine and our days together. People tell me: ‘Get ready to be tired,’ but I am not.

“I actually miss him when he is sleeping, so I am like: ‘Ugh. Hurry up and wake up, so I can play with you and stare at you and kiss you and cuddle you, bite, hug you!’ So the thought of going back to work… I get anxiety thinking about it,” she said.

