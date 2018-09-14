Eva Mendes chooses family over acting

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Eva Mendes says that she is reluctant to return to acting because she does not want to be away from her daughters — Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2.

“I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them. They’re just still so little,” Mendes told eonline.com.

She said that parenthood is not always easy but praised her and her partner Ryan Gosling’s families for their support.

She said: “I don’t feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I’m going along and it’s just important to have a support system. I have my family, I have Ryan’s family and that’s just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you.”

Mendes said she thinks motherhood has made her “care less” but “care more” too.

–IANS

dc/nn/vm