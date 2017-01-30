Evan Rachel Wood engaged?

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Evan Rachel Wood has sparked engagement rumours.

The actress was spotted introducing boyfriend Zach Villa as her “fiancé” to “Mr. Robot” actor Rami Malek at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, reports people.com.

On the red carpet, Wood and Villa were photographed with silver bands on their left ring fingers.

A representative for Wood was unavailable for a comment.

The pair first met in 2015 while performing together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret here, and shortly after they teamed up to form the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase.

