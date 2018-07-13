Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown in talks to voice ‘Frozen 2’

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Actors Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to characters in Walt Disney’s upcoming animated sequel “Frozen 2”.

“Frozen 2” will be directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who has recently named the chief creative head of WDA (Walt Disney Animation), reports hollywoodreporter.com

This is not the first time that these two actors will voice the animated characters. Earlier, Brown had joined the cast of the movie “The Angry Birds 2”, while Wood’s voice credits include the lead character Marianne in Lucasfilm’s 2015 animated feature “Strange Magic”.

Both Wood and Brown marked nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards. Wood received a nomination for “Westworld” while Brown received them for “This Is Us” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

“Frozen 2” is slated to release on November 27, 2019.

–IANS

