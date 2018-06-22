Evangeline Lilly couldn’t eat in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ costume

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Actress Evangeline Lilly says her “Ant-man and The Wasp” superhero outfit was so restrictive that it made it unbearable for her to eat.

The “Lost” star reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne from 2015’s “Ant-Man” for the upcoming sequel. In the new movie, she becomes budding crimefighter the Wasp, who dons a form-fitting black leather bodysuit for the gig.

Lilly loved the sleek look of the costume, which she finds the “coolest suit in the Marvel universe”, but she didn’t realise quite how restrictive it would be until she tried to eat on set, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I like to eat, I’m a big eater; I eat all day and I eat big quantities,” she said on “Good Morning America”.

“I’m wearing a corset in that suit, and I now know why women didn’t use to eat (while wearing the undergarments).

“It’s so uncomfortable to eat in a corset! You have to take tiny, little delicate nibbles all the time which was (not me), no!”

Nevertheless, the costume made her feel sexy.

