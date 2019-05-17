Evening rains fail to dampen spirit of BJP celebrations

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Rain and gusty winds failed to dampen the spirits of the BJP workers who gathered at the party headquarters here in large numbers on Thursday to celebrate the party’s resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Enjoying the drizzle and the wind, the saffron party supporters claimed that even the nature was celebrating the occasion of BJP’s landmark victory.

The BJP headquarters wore a festive look with slogans of “Modi once again”, “Har Har Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Modi, Modi” filling the air as the jubilant party workers danced and distributed sweets to mark the occasion.

It all started at 9 a.m. after the picture of an astounding BJP show started to emerge. With the counting trends showing an overwhelming majority for the BJP, the saffron party supporters burst firecrackers and blew the conch as they danced to drum beats amid intense sloganeering.

By the afternoon, thousands of BJP workers and supporters gathered at the party headquarters on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg braving the scorching sun.

Waving party flags in the air, many BJP supporters burst firecrackers in front of the party office while others clicked selfies while warmly greeting each other.

School children aged between 6 and 15 years too were seen at the BJP headquarters where huge cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah swung in the air.

A couple of artists made tattoos on the children’s arms or wrote “Modi” on their cheeks, while the women supporters danced and rejoiced sensing a massive victory for the saffron party.

Several BJP supporters even came from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to be a part of the celebrations. Most of the party supporters were provided T-shirts and caps with “Chowkidar phir se” and “Main bhi chokidar” printed on them.

Glued to the television screens in the courtyard, many BJP supporters clapped and raised slogans as the results in BJP’s favour started to trickle in.

Amid the rejoicing crowd, many wore Modi masks while few others held cut-outs of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with the message “truth wins”.

“Making allegations of EVM tampering would not work any more,” said Deepak, a Delhi-based businessman and BJP enthusiast.

