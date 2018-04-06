Everton hold Liverpool to goalless draw in EPL

Liverpool, April 7 (IANS) Everton on Saturday held Liverpool FC to a 0-0 draw in the 231st Merseyside football derby in the 33rd round of the English Premier League (EPL) action.

The teams swapped control of the game, as Liverpool dominated the first half, while Everton were in charge after the intermission, but both failed to break the scoreless deadlock, reported Efe.

With EPL 2017-18 top-scorer Mohamed Salah injured and having in mind the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash against Manchester City next week, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp lined up some of the unusual starters against Everton, including Nathan Clyne and Ragnar Klavan.

At the other end of the field, Everton, away from the relegation zone, sought their second win in the last 22 derbies and the first since their 2-0 triumph in October 2010.

However, Dominic Solanke, another unusual face in Liverpool’s starting line-up, nearly scored a goal on a close-range shot, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford blocked his effort at the 15-minute mark.

Minutes later, Yannick Bolasie had the chance to give Everton the lead on a powerful shot on the edge of the area, but net minder Loris Karius nicely saved the DR Congo winger’s effort.

During the second 45 minutes, the game rhythm decreased due to changes and the repeated fouls.

In the final stretch, Everton had a pair of golden scoring chances, but Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered them.

After the draw, Liverpool maintain the third spot in the EPL table with 67 points, just one point behind the second-placed Manchester United, who are set to take on cross-town rival Manchester City later on the day.

Everton, meanwhile, hold the ninth spot with 41 points, 13 points clear off the relegation zone.

