Everton pummel Austrian minnows ATV Irdning 22-0 in friendly

London, July 15 (IANS) English Premier League side Everton thrashed Austrian minnows ATV Irdning by a whopping 22-0 scoreline with four players scoring hat tricks in a pre-season friendly.

At halftime on Saturday, Everton were 10-0 up playing under new manager Marco Silva for the first time.

Kevin Mirallas banged in five goals while Ademola Lookman netted a first-half hat trick with Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse hitting four apiece.

There was an own goal too when Irdning’s Sebastian Schmidt lobbed his own goalkeeper to make it 19-0.

“Of course it is not easy to analyse the game. “Of course, we expected a different level, the level was really low but most important for me — and it’s what I told the players before the match — it is not important the level of our opponent. Next week we will have a tough week and the level of our opponents will grow but the most important thing today was to be serious every time, Silva told the ECHO.

“They enjoyed moments of the game but, of course, as the result was getting worse for our opponent the game got a little bit slower but it is normal in these type of situations.

“We can analyse some of today but also all week. The players worked hard, they showed me what they want and the desire to play in our team,” he added.

–IANS

