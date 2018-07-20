Everton sign Brazilian forward Richarlison

London, July 25 (IANS) Brazilian forward Richarlison has joined Everton from another English Premier League club Watford in a reported 50 million pounds deal.

It was reported by English media that the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Everton, who paid an initial 35 million pounds with further clauses taking it to 50m, reports Xinhua news agency.

Richarlison joined Watford last year for 11.5 million pounds from Fluminense, scoring on his full debut for the Hornets in a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth and winning rave reviews for a sequence of assertive and vibrant performances.

The versatile forward struck five times in his first 11 top-flight starts and contributed three assists during the same period, propelling Watford to within three points of the Champions League spot.

Richarlison said: “Everyone in the world knows Everton. It is a very big club, one of the biggest in England as I said. I am really happy and honoured to be here.”

“I want to have a lot of success with Everton,” said Richarlison.

Everton boss Silva believes Richarlison’s range of attributes and fierce work ethic will make him a perfect fit for the Club.

“He is one more player who can help us. “He is a good player who will make our team and our squad more competitive,” Silva said.

“The player himself is fast, strong, very good technically and he can play in three positions across the front line. He can also score goals. Evertonians will see a player who will be 100 per cent committed to helping our team always.”

Richarlison launched his professional career with America Mineiro as a 17-year-old in December 2014 before signing for four-times Brazilian champions Fluminense 12 months later.

He has been capped 10 times by his country’s U-20 team and scored on his international debut against England at St George’s Park in September 2016.

