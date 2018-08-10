Every house in Bihar has power: Nitish

Patna, Aug 15 (IANS) Every house has been provided electricity in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Wednesday after hoisting the national flag to mark India’s Independence Day.

Nitish Kumar recalled that a few years ago he had promised to improve the electricity situation and said that if he failed to do this, he would not seek votes in the next election.

“Now every house has been given electricity in the state. We have fulfilled the promise made to the people,” he said in his address at the Gandhi Maidan here.

Nitish Kumar added that his government had also fulfilled its pledge to provide 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

And the government had initiated work to provide tap water and electricity to all households, he said.

“We are working with the agenda of development with justice.”

–IANS

ik/mr