Every medium is an opportunity to grow: Sujoy Ghosh

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) National Award winning filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is exploring different mediums — big screen, television and short films — says he enjoys the process of working in multiple platforms as he feels it helps in his creative growth.

Ghosh has made a series of three telefilms titled “Teen Pehliyan” for TV channel Star Plus.

“Every medium is an opportunity for me to grow because the formats are different. It gives me a chance to experiment and I get to dabble my feet in everything. I think that is how we grow,” Ghosh told IANS.

Starting his career as a director with “Jhankaar Beats” in 2003, the filmmaker not only won a National Award for “Kahaani”, but also made short films like “Ahalya” and “Anukul”, featuring actors like Radhika Apte, Saurabh Shukla and Soumitra Chatterjee.

Does the medium dominate his writing?

“Yes, I do keep the media in mind when I script a story because every medium has its own target audience. The duration of my story will also vary from one to another.

“For instance, when I make a feature film, the story has to be told with a certain duration that is much more elaborate than that of a telefilm and short film. The engagement depends on that. So yes, I script my story accordingly.”

Giving an insight into the telefilms that he has made for “Teen Pehliyan”, Ghosh said: “These stories are of human emotions that I have tried to narrate in an exciting manner. There is one film called ‘Goodluck’ in which a salesman is selling ‘good luck’ and how.

“We come across so many salesmen every day who are selling soaps and creams… And how easily we say ‘no’ to them. But how he sells that good luck to people, is the story’.

“In another story called ‘Copy’, the protagonist is in search of who he is, and who he wants to be. It’s about a conflicted mind that is struggling to find a ground on who he wants to be and what the society wants him to be… So these are the stories I wanted to say in my films,” he said.

The third telefilm is called “Mirchi Malini”, starring Paoli Dam and Akshay Oberoi.

“Copy” features Surveen Chawla and Vikrant Massey and Tina Desai and Kunal Roy Kapoor star in “Goodluck”.

“Teen Pehliyan” will be go air on April 22.

–IANS

