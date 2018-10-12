Every organisation should follow Vishakha Guidelines: Kirron Kher

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Kirron Kher said that every organisation should follow the Vishakha Guidelines to curb sexual harassment at workplaces.

Kher was interacting with the media launch of television reality show “India’s Got Talent” season 8 along with co-judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar on Saturday here.

Reacting to the #MeToo campaign, which has gained momentum in India, Kher said: “It’s not just about the film industry, it’s about the world. This is happening all over the world. Things like these happen in media houses, corporate offices, schools and colleges, villages and cities.

“There is a law called ‘Vishakha Guidelines’. It is supposed to be there in every institution whether it’s a corporate office or the film industry. In every production house, it should be followed.”

The Vishakha Guidelines are a set of procedural guidelines for use in India in cases of sexual harassment. They were promulgated by the Supreme Court in 1997 and were superseded in 2013 by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The actress also said that one should immediately bring such matter in knowledge of the concern authorities.

“If anyone faces such kind of things then, they should complain immediately and the institution concerned is supposed to investigate the matter. If you are not following the Vishakha Guidleines then, you are making a mistake.”

Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh constituency.

Reacting on accusation of sexual assault that has been leveled against Union External Affairs Minister M.J. Akbar, Kher said: “I am sure it will be investigated and both sides will be allowed to put their point of views. As we all know, Mr. Akbar is not in India right now and I am sure when he comes he will give his answers.”

Talking about filmmaker Sajid Khan who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women, Kher said: “I have known him for many years. I haven’t experienced his this kind of behaviour in front of me so, I can’t talk about. What’s the truth in that matter only Sajid and the ladies who have accused him can answer… I respect the girls who have come out and talked about it in the open. I also feel that the media shouldn’t only highlight Sajid’s case because there are lots of other cases which are important to look into.”

India’s Got Talent season 8 will go on air on October 20, every Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m. on Colors.

