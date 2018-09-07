Every woman needs a platform to showcase her beauty: Ex-Mrs India

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Mrs India World 2016 Mohini Sharma Mane, now license holder of the pageant Mrs India, said on Sunday that every woman needs a platform to showcase her talent and in the 2019 Mrs India Inc beauty pageant, she is trying to create a space for women empowerment.

Mohini said: “Every woman needs a platform to showcase her beauty, intelligence and talent. Mrs India Inc will empower women, serve as a platform to showcase and recognize the talent possessed by married women. We encourage women to live life on their own terms, make their own decisions and start a new journey because it is never too late!”

According to her, she faced multiple obstacles in her journey at Mrs World. That made her to create a platform to support women to represent India on the global stage.

“I had made a decision back in 2016 that I will form a platform that acts like a backbone or support woman representing our country during their international journey.

“I’m striving very hard to ensure that Mrs India Inc provides the best facilities, grooms all the women and bring out the best in them. Even though I didn’t get such an opportunity, I’m trying my best to give India another Mrs World winner who is just like Mrs Aditi Gowitrikar,” she shared.

The platform Mrs India Inc was launched in June 2018. Mohini along with her husband Anand Mane created the platform and acquired the license to conduct the Mrs India pageant.

The audition for the pageant has started and the West zone audition took place on Sunday in Mumbai. Around 200 applicants from states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra participated in the audition.

The judge’s panel was graced by model VJ Alesia Raut, renowned Marathi actor Chirag Patil and grooming expert Avni Gandhi Varma.

The North zone audition will be held next month in New Delhi.

–IANS

