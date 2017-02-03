Everybody waiting for Raees in Pakistan: Mahira Khan

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Pakistani actress Mahira Khana’s Bollywood debut film, “Raees”, which has not yet released in Pakistan is keeping people waiting in the neighbouring country the actress said at a press conference here.

Along with Shahrukh Khan, Mahira the film’s leading lady, who couldn’t promote the film due to the ban imposed on Pakistani artists in India, joined in via video call on Friday .

The actress said: “Raees is releasing soon in Pakistan and believe me everybody is waiting for the film just like people had waited all over the world and I believe that it is going to do amazing business here.”

The “Humsafar” actress shared how her family reacted to the film. “The big fear was people will come to watch the movie and hoot for Shahrukh, not for me. When my family watched the movie, they were also screaming for him.”

“But the kind of response I received has been completely fantastic and I am very grateful,” she added.

Sharing the experience of working with King Khan, Mahira, 32, said, “I was nervous as hell. Sometimes I used to wish I wasn’t a big Shahrukh fan. It was scary but it got beeter, especially after we shot ‘Zaalima’. Working with him is a dream come true. Nothing short of that.”

The actress who was seen grooving in the songs “Udi Udi Jaye” and “Zaalima” in the film, stated, “I’ve to rehearse a lot for the songs. The choreographers used to give me examples of the other great Bollywood actresses.”

Post release of the film, the “Raees” team is soon going to release another song of the movie which was edited to make short the length of the running time.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

