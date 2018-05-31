Everyday is a crossroad: Ayaz Khan (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Ayaz Khan says every single day is a crossroad for people but it all depends on decisions taken by them.

He will be seen in an episode of the new show “Zindagi Ke Crossroads”, which will present relatable life-altering stories, inspired from the drama of life.

Each episode will show a new story and before a ‘Crossroad’ decision is taken by the protagonist, it will be put forth to the studio audience for deliberation.

One story is on the topic of ‘Special child’ which will see Ayaz step into the shoes of a father who will be in a dilemma whether to have a special child or abort the baby.

“I could relate to the character of being a father of a special child as we all have come across special children at least once in our life. It is difficult to raise special children but my heart goes out to the ones who look after them,” Ayaz said in a statement.

Talking about his crossroad in life, he said: “Everyday is a crossroad for us but it all depends on our decisions and choices we make. It is never right or wrong but it always comes straight from the heart pertaining to the situation.

“Many years ago I had a crossroad too, whether to shift abroad or stay here in Mumbai with my father who was bedridden for 14 years. But I feel happy now for staying back with my family because that’s what anyone would choose.”

-*-

Dalljiet thrilled to be Ekta Kapoor’s first choice

Actress Dalljiet Kaur says she is happy that she was the first choice to play the role of Karuna in producer Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming horror-thriller show “Qayamat Ki Raat”.

“I’m awestruck that Ekta ma’am thought of me first for this role. I am happy that ma’am does not limit her thoughts to a show or movie star. Giving equal importance to roles is one of her best qualities. Karuna is adorable and I relate a lot to her,” Dalljiet said in a statement.

The show will also star actors Karishma Tanna and Vivek Dahiya.

-*-

Randeep rewinds to 1990s with video games

Actor Randeep Rai, who essays the role of Sameer in the 1990s’ set show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, is reliving his childhood memories with his friends on the set by playing video games.

The three characters Sameer, Munna and Pandit are often glued to video games.

“I have always loved playing video games since my childhood days. Though I own a PlayStation now, there is a different element of fun and charm in the old school video games,” Randeep said in a statement.

“One of our crew members also has the game cassette so whenever we get a break, Munna (actor Sanjay Choudhary), Pandit (actor Raghav Dhir) and I play video games. At times, the production controller requests us to leave it and resume the shoot,” he added.

-*-

Mohit takes home-cooked food for on-screen daughter

Actor Mohit Malik takes home-cooked food for child actress Aakriti Sharma, who plays his daughter in the show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

Mohit (who plays the role of Sikander) has been living in the city for over 10 years now but Aakriti (who plays the role of Kullfi) and her family shifted to Mumbai just five months ago.

“Aakriti is like my own daughter. I remember I had once brought sweet potato for lunch and she loved it so much that I specially started bringing a separate box for her. Sometimes Addite (his wife) calls her on her own and asks her what she will have for lunch. That’s the kind of bond we share,” Mohit said in a statement.

Aakriti added that Mohit “brings a lot of delicious food for me everyday. He takes care of me like his own daughter”.

–IANS

nn/bg