Everyone dreams of the World Cup: Uruguay’s Suarez

Montevideo (Uruguay), June 6 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez says that everyone, including his team, dreams of the World Cup and hopes to go as far as possible.

“Why don’t dream? Everyone dreams of the World Cup, with all the expectations to go far. We have capacity to go as far as possible,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said many of his Barcelona teammates told him they did not want to face the Uruguayan team.

He explained that the players of “La Celeste” (The Sky Blue) are prepared to “be neat”, Efe news reported.

“As the days go by, we see some shortcomings that we may have and that we must try to correct,” he said.

Federico Valverde, Nicolas Lodeiro and Gaston Ramirez has not made it to the final 23-man squad that will play in the World Cup.

Uruguay is in Group A with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia. Suarez pointed out Egypt to be a tough rival — Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah will count in their first clash in the World Cup.

“Saudi Arabia might be a little more accessible than Egypt, but it is a World Cup and the national team will want to play a good role,” he added.

–IANS

in/