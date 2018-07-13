Everyone fell in love with Russia during World Cup, says FIFA chief

Moscow, July 15 (IANS) FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Sunday that he fell in love with Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Today I am a happy man As far as I am concerned, we all fell in love with Russia. And I am sure in four years we will fall in love with Qatar,” Infantino said at a ceremony here, reports Sputnik news agency.

He added that the World Cup had a profound effect on Russia and will influence Qatar as well.

“It is football. It is a passion. It is emotions. It is love. It is family. It is unity. These sentiments that we have felt here in Russia, we (now) transfer to Qatar. And I am sure that this incredibly energetic and positive impact that football had in Russia, it will have in Qatar in four years,” he said.

During the symbolic ceremony at the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin handed over the World Cup hosting duties to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose country will welcome the tournament in 2020.

