Everything in place for Trump’s Gandhi Ashram visit: Police

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) During his Gujarat visit on February 24, US President Donald Trump would also visit the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati and the police have made adequate security arrangements, said Ajay Tomar, Special CP (Crime Branch), here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Tomar said, “For the entire Ahmedabad visit of the Trump couple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the security cover will be provided by the police in coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG), the National Security Guards (NSG), the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).”

Despite doubts over Trump’s Gandhi Ashram visit, Tomar said, “The Prime Minister will be there to welcome the US President. According to the programme available with us, the dignitaries will first visit the Ashram and then move to the Mortera Stadium,” he said.

The anti-drone technology of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) would be deployed to keep the vigil, he added.

Tomar said the state government and the Directorate General of Police (DGP) were working in tandem and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner was also involved with the arrangements.

Talking about security arrangements, he said on the entire roadshow route, barricades would keep people away. Special Deep Points would be set up to tackle any looming threat, he added.

“Amid the event and roadshow, the public convenience will also be the top priority,” he said.

According to M.F. Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer, the Motera stadium has been equipped with all kinds of fire fighting systems. Between the Ring Road and the Stadium, fire-fighters will deployed at eight places. “50 personnel with 3 mini fire fighters, four rescue vehicles and three officials will be on the standby,” Dastoor said.

