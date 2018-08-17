Evolutyz plans to up headcount to 2,000

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Evolutyz Corp, a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company, plans to increase its headcount to 2,000 and triple the market cap by 2020.

The company, which has its operations in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, on Monday said that it would focus on growth and expanding operations during the current fiscal.

Founded by Indian techies in 2011, the Chicago-headquartered company started its Indian operation in Visakhapatnam in October 2016 and later in Hyderabad. Apart from this, it has a development centre in Pune.

“We are fairly optimistic about the growth with the right team, products and partners in place. The company’s current market cap is $25 mn and we are aiming at $50 mn in two years and $100 mn in five years,” Evolutyz CMO and Board Director, Raghavendra Hunasgi, said in a statement.

Evolutyz is building advanced products and platforms on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and other deep tech platforms.

It has been ranked as the fastest growing company for three years in a row by Inc. 5000. The company was also awarded with excellence in IT products and services at GES 2017 by Asia Inc 500.

Evolutyz serves over 60 prestigious clients globally with offices across three continents and a head count of over 200 employees.

–IANS

