Evra, Collins leave West Ham United

London, May 24 (IANS) French veteran full back Patrice Evra is set to leave West Ham United only three months after joining the English Premier League (EPL) club, the Hammers announced on Thursday.

Evra joined West Ham United as a free agent on February 7 after ending his contract with Olympique de Marseille because of an altercation in which Evra kicked a Marseille supporter in the head, reports Efe.

“Former France defender Patrice Evra will…depart when his contract expires on June 30. The 37-year-old arrived on a short-term contract in February 2018 and made five appearances in Claret and Blue,” the club said in a statement in its official website.

During his three-month stay, Evra made only five appearances, the last of which was in West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City on May 5.

Veteran central defender James Collins is also set to leave as his contract expires on June 30, after making 214 appearances for the club.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the outstanding service James has given West Ham United down the years,” Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold stated.

–IANS

tri/nir