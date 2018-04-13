Ex-911 operator jailed in US for hanging up

New York, April 19 (IANS) A former 911 operator in Houston, who hung up on people calling for emergency services, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation, authorities said.

Crenshanda Williams, 44, was found guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls, Xinhua news agency reported.

Williams, who worked at the Houston Emergency Centre for a year and a half till 2016, reportedly had a large number of “short calls” lasting less than 20 seconds.

These short calls mostly concerned violent robberies and speeding vehicles.

Williams reportedly told investigators that she did not feel like talking to anyone at the time and so she hung up on the callers.

–IANS

in/mr