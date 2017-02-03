Ex-Army chief first to cast vote in Patiala

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) Former Army Chief and ex-governor, General J.J. Singh, was among the first to cast his vote on Saturday morning at a polling station in Patiala city in Punjab, 60 km from here.

Accompanied by his wife, Gen Singh, who is a candidate of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal, said that he was confident of victory from the Patiala-urban assembly where he is challenging Punjab Congress President and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Nand Kishore, a Patiala resident, was the first one to cast his vote in Patiala.

“I have been the first one cast to my vote for the past 30 years,” he said.

Over 1.98 crore electors will decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women and one transgender candidate.

–IANS

