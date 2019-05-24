Ex-Bhutan PM slams Indian media over photo gaffe

Thimphu, May 31 (IANS) Former Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has lashed out at some Indian media outlets for using wrong pictures, including his own photo, for the country’s current Premier Lotay Tshering.

Taking to Twitter to point out the gaffe on Thursday, Tobgay said: “India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their Prime Minister wrong.”

He called the misidentification by the Indian media “insulting” for Bhutan.

“… They (Indian media) continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our Prime Minister. Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend.”

He shared two screenshots on Twitter where two Indian TV channels identified Lotay Tshering wrongly.

Indian users apologized to him on the media’s behalf.

The former Prime Minister then tweeted a photo of Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for “the media’s ready reference”. He thanked Indian social media users for the outpouring of support and understanding.

“My thanks to the many Indians for the outpouring of support and understanding. Attached is a photo of Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for the media’s ready reference. The pictures used are of former Prime Minister (yours truly) and Chief Advisor of interim government (Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk)”.

–IANS

soni/mr