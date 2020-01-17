Ex-BJD MLA arrested in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Anam Naik was on Thursday arrested on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income in Odisha.

Koraput Vigilance Division sources confirmed the arrest of the former Bhawanipatna legislator.

Naik was elected as an MLA from Bhawanipatna on a BJD ticket in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Earlier on January 17, the Vigilance Division had carried out raids at Naik’s several houses under the Bhawanipatna Town police station limits.

–IANS

cd/arm