Ex-BJP MP deletes tweet with erroneous #VivekanandaagainstCAA

Panaji, Jan 12 (IANS) On the occasion of the 157th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday, Goa BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar erroneously tweeted with hashtags #VivekaanandaagainstCAA, #VivekanandaagainstNRC #VivekanandaagainstHindutva.

Sawaikar’s erroneous hashtags accidentally ended up pitching the late ideologue against the ruling BJP’s pet legislations, Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen as well as the saffron party’s pursuit of Hindutva.

The tweet, which was deleted late on Sunday after the error was brought to the former Lok Sabha MP’s notice, included a photograph of the thinker and his quote “I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.”

India celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday. The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party also paid homage to the late ideologue and philosopher at an event held in the state capital.

–IANS

