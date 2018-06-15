Ex-border guards chief to head Bangladesh armed forces

Dhaka, June 18 (IANS) Bangladesh on Monday picked former border guards chief Lieutenant General Aziz Ahmed as the head of the country’s armed forces.

He replaces outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq, bdnews24.com reported.

According to a notice of the Defence Ministry, former Director General of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Aziz Ahmed will take charge of the Bangladesh Army in a formal handover on June 25. He will also be promoted to the rank of general the same day.

General Aziz was BGB’s Director General from December 5, 2012 to November 16, 2016. He previously served as general officer commanding in 33 Infantry Division in Comilla cantonment of the Bangladesh Army.

He also served as an observer for the UN Iraq-Kuwait Observation Mission and a military adviser to the force commander of the UN Mission in Sudan.

–IANS

soni/bg