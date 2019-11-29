Ex-BPSL CMD Singal denied bail, remanded to 14-day custody

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed former Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) CMD Sanjay Singal’s bail plea in a money laundering case and remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Singal in his plea said he was 59 years old “with a fragile heart”.

“He is on medication since several years for multiple ailments, including coronary artery disease, spine lumbar, diabetes, severe hypertension, unstable angina (for which he underwent angiography on October 17, just over a month ago), right femoral aneurysm, severe backpain and urological disorder,” the plea read.

Singal sought bail to consult, get examined and treated by his trusted medical professionals and receive appropriate medical treatment in relation to the multiple ailments.

“The applicant is entitled to seek preventive and ameliorative measures for his health and ought not to be made to wait for an emergency situation, which may be life-threatening while in custody,” the plea said.

“The applicant herein undertakes to abide by any directions or conditions imposed by this court in granting him interim bail and further undertakes to fully cooperate with the investigation, notwithstanding his fragile medical condition,” it said.

On Friday, the same court of Special CBI Judge Illa Rawat had extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Singal by seven days in connection with a probe in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The agency had arrested him on November 22 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

