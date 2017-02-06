Ex-Brazil striker Andre joins Sport Recife

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 6 (IANS) Former Brazil international striker Andre has joined Brazilian Serie A football club Sport Recife after a disappointing spell with Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese side agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Andre’s economic rights to Sport Recife for $1.29 million, officials said on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will be Andre’s second stint at Sport, having also represented the club in 2015, when he scored 13 goals in 29 matches.

“Andre has returned to Sport. Welcome back,” the club said on its official website.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped four times for Brazil, made just three appearances for Sporting Lisbon this season after his move from Brazilian giants Corinthians.

