Ex-BSF man’s nomination cancelled in Varanasi

Varanasi, May 1 (IANS) The Election Commission has cancelled the nomination of former Border Security Force trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was set to contest from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was served a notice on Tuesday because he had given different reasons for leaving his job in the two sets of nomination papers filed — one as an independent and the second as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

The former security personnel told reporters that his nomination papers were cancelled at the behest of the Centre even though he had replied to the notice explaining the difference in reasons.

As soon as the news of the cancellation spread, Samajwadi Party workers gathered at the Collectorate.

–IANS

amita/in