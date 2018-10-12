Ex-BSP lawmaker’s son seen brandishing pistol at Delhi hotel

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) A former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) lawmaker’s son was seen brandishing a pistol at a hotel here in a video that has gone viral, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said a complaint was received on Monday from the Assistant Security Manager at Hyatt Regency Hotel in R.K. Puram regarding the incident that occurred on Saturday night.

In the video, the accused is brandishing a weapon and his friends can be heard abusing a man, who accidentally used the ladies’ washroom.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

