Ex-BSP MP’s son surrenders before Delhi court

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Former BSP MP’s son, who had threatened a man with a gun at a luxury hotel here, surrendered on Thursday in a city court a day after a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him.

Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey, surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh at the Patiala House Court earlier in the day.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh of the same district on Wednesday issued the NBW on a Delhi Police’s plea.

The warrant was issued after a First Information Report was lodged against Pandey for threatening another man and his woman friend with a gun at Hyatt Regency hotel in south Delhi on Sunday.

According to the defence counsel S.P.M. Tripathi, Pandey was likely to move a bail plea.

–IANS

