Ex-Congress legislator’s cousin murdered in Himachal

Shimla, May 7 (IANS) A trader and cousin of a former Congress legislator of Himachal Pradesh was murdered over a property dispute near the industrial town of Baddi in Solan district, police said on Monday.

Victim Harjinder Pal, 54, was undertaking construction when the crime took place.

The accused managed to flee from the spot.

The victim is a cousin of former legislator Ram Kumar Chaudhary, who said four people, comprising local cable operator Ramesh Kumar, allegedly attacked his cousin with sharp-edged weapons.

“He got serious injuries on his head. Even his arm and led was chopped off and the accused tried to run him over by a car,” Chaudhury said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Khajana Ram said a search was on to arrest the accused.

He said a son of main accused Ramesh Kumar has been detained.

