Ex-Democratic candidate Castro endorses Warren for WH run

Washington, Jan 7 (IANS) Former Democrat candidate Julian Castro, who ended his campaign for the 2020 presidential election last week, has endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for the White House run.

The former Housing and Urban Development Secretary tweeted on Monday that he and Warren share “a vision of America where everyone counts” and that he was proud to join her “in the fight for big, structural change”, reports Xinhua news agency

Retweeting Castro’s endorsement, Warren said the former has been “a powerful voice for bold, progressive change” and that she was honoured to have his support.

Castro was the only Latino contender for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

His departure shrunk the Democratic primary field to 14 candidates, with Warren considered one of the front-runners.

Warren, 70, has campaigned on a series of progressive policies since she announced her presidential bid in February 2019.

The former Harvard University law professor is sitting at the third place in the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, behind former US Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

–IANS

ksk/