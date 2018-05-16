Ex-diplomat convicted of passing information to ISI

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A court here on Friday convicted former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta in a case related to passing on sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma held Gupta guilty under the Official Secrets Act with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

Gupta revealed certain classified information to Pakistani officials and was in touch with two ISI officials, Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed.

As per the chargesheet filed in July 2010, Gupta was involved in a relationship with Jamshed, whom she planned to marry.

The chargesheet said she used a computer installed at her residence in Islamabad and a Blackberry phone to stay in touch with the two Pakistani spies.

Gupta claims she is innocent.

–IANS

akk/him/mr