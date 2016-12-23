Ex-Dortmund defender joins Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 23 (IANS) Brazilian top division football club Atletico Mineiro have signed former Borussia Dortmund and Shalke 04 defender Felipe Santana for the next two seasons.

The 30-year-old joined the Belo Horizonte outfit for an undisclosed fee from Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, according to the club’s official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I learned a lot, both professionally and personally from many years abroad,” Santana said.

“Many things have happened in my life and I’m prepared. I know it’s a big challenge that we will face next year and it was Atletico’s project that convinced me to come.”

Atletico Mineiro finished the the 2016 Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place, earning them a berth in the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament next year.

–IANS

ajb/mr