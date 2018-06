Panaji, June 17 (IANS) Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane was hospitalised for a urinary tract infection, an official said on Sunday

Rane, 79, was admitted to the Goa Medical College late Saturday night after he complained of stomach pain.

“He was diagnosed for a urinary tract infection last night. He has recovered and is well now,” the official said.

Rane’s son Vishwajit is the Goa Health Minister.

–IANS

