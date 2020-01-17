Ex-Haryana Congress chief Shamsher Singh Surjewala passes away

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Shamsher Singh Surjewala, the former Haryana Congress chief, passed away on Monday following a brief illness, party leaders said.

Surjewala had served as a Minister in the Haryana government for four times and was also elected to the Rajya Sabha once.

He is the father of Congress national media in-charge and national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Shamsher Singh won the from Narwana Assembly constituency in 1967, 1977, 1982 and 1991. He was also elected as an MLA from Kaithal assembly constituency in 2001.

He had also served as Opposition party leader in the Haryana Assembly.

His funeral will take place on Monday afternoon in Narwana.

–IANS

aks/ksk/