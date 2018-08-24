Ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra hospitalised

Shimla, Aug 31 (IANS) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here for treatment of chest infection, a doctor said on Friday. His condition is stable.

“Most of the tests are normal. He is in hospital for observation,” the doctor added.

He is likely to be discharged on Saturday, IGMCH Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said.

The 84-year-old Congress leader, who attended the assembly on Thursday, was suffering from viral fever and hospitalised at the IGMCH late on Thursday.

The six-time Chief Minister had complained of throat infection, his family said.

