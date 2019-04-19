Ex-judge to probe conspiracy angle in CJI sexual harassment matter

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a probe by former judge of the apex court Justice A.K. Patnaik into allegations about conspiracy against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman.

The top court also directed the Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), besides the Delhi Police Commissioner to cooperate with Justice Patnaik as and when required.

The court gave the directions during a hearing on an affidavit filed by advocate Utsav Bains, who has alleged a conspiracy against the Chief Justice after a former Supreme Court staffer alleged sexual harassment.

Justice Patnaik, after completing his probe, shall file the report before the bench in a sealed cover, the top court said.

It said the case will be listed after J. Patnaik files his report.

The bench also said that the inquiry by Justice Patnaik shall not affect the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

While ordering the Justice Patnaik inquiry, the court said Bains would be bound to disclose all documents. Earlier, Bains had claimed that he had sensitive information that cannot be disclosed.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, while speaking to reporters after the order, said the Chief Justice cannot be the master of the roster anymore and that his administrative and judicial work should be suspended till the sexual harassment allegations against him are looked into.

