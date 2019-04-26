Ex-Kerala Minister Vishwanatha Menon dead

Kochi, May 3 (IANS) Former CPI-M Kerala Finance Minister V. Vishwanatha Menon passed away on Friday at a private hospital here, said family sources. Menon was 92

He was unwell for a while and was moved to hospital a few days back. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Finance Minister in the E.K. Nayanar cabinet from 1987-91, Menon was one of the tallest leaders in Ernakulam, and was popularly referred to as Ambadi Viswan.

His political career started to gain momentum early even when he was active in student politics.

He was the a popular leader of the undivided Communist party and later moved on to the CPI-M.

In 1967 he won from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat. He also did term in the Rajya Sabaha.

His political career though came to a halt after parting ways with the CPI-M. He had contested as an Independent with the support of the BJP in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha bye-election in 2003 and lost.

