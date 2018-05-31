Ex-Malaysian First Lady testifies in graft case

Kuala Lumpur, June 5 (IANS) The former Malaysian First Lady on Tuesday appeared before an anti-corruption commission to testify charges of embezzling and diverting money from a state-owned investment fund.

Lawyers for Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, said she had fully cooperated with the investigators during almost four hours of questioning, Efe news reported.

“Rosmah gave her utmost cooperation during the process and was treated well by the investigating officers,” said a lawyer.

Rosmah was summoned to appear before the commission where her husband testified two weeks ago shortly after he lost his position as Prime Minister in general elections on May 9.

Najib’s testimony coincided with raids on properties linked to him and in which the police confiscated $29 million in cash and as well as luxury items.

The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund was created by Najib in 2009 and presided over until 2016.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad opened an investigation into the 1MDB irregularities after he assumed office.

–IANS

and/ksk/mr